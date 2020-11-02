Adv Auto Parts 151.30
Abbott Labs 107.53
ADM 48.56
Alliant Energy 56.69
Ameriprise 164.24
AutoZone, Inc 1,142.14
Boeing 148.66
Bank of America 24.07
BP PLC ADR 16.10
ConAgra Foods 35.59
Caterpillar 163.29
Clorox 215.88
ChevronTexaco 72.22
Darling Int’l 43.83
Deere & Co. 231.70
Dollar General 209.54
Ennis Bus Forms 15.50
Eaton Corp 107.35
Exelon 40.96
Fastenal 44.52
General Electric 7.53
Goodyear Tire 8.62
Harley Davidson 33.04
Hewlett Packard 18.41
IBM 112.94
International Paper 45.02
Illinois Tool Works 202.16
Johnson & Johnson 138.69
JP Morgan 100.24
Kohl’s 20.60
McDonald’s Corp. 212.38
Merck & Co. 76.50
Microsoft 202.33
Pepsico 135.15
Pfizer 36.22
Principal Financial 39.71
Proctor & Gamble 138.45
Prudential 65.97
Sherwin Williams 709.26
Target 154.40
Tyson Foods 57.59
Texas Instruments 145.60
Union Pacific 179.22
US Bancorp 39.74
US Cellular 29.26
Verizon 57.70
Walt Disney Co. 120.07
Wal-Mart 140.41
Williams Co. 18.74
