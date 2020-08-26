Adv Auto Parts 156.48
Abbott Labs 103.19
ADM 44.48
Alliant Energy 54.04
Ameriprise 155.74
AutoZone, Inc 1,198.01
Boeing 171.90
Bank of America 25.56
BP PLC ADR 21.38
ConAgra Foods 38.73
Caterpillar 141.83
Clorox 220.29
ChevronTexaco 84.78
Darling Int’l 32.85
Deere & Co. 211.01
Dollar General 204.09
Ennis Bus Forms 18.22
Eaton Corp 102.40
Exelon 37.28
Fastenal 48.09
General Electric 6.48
Goodyear Tire 9.80
Harley Davidson 28.07
Hewlett Packard 18.33
IBM 124.17
International Paper 36.17
Illinois Tool Works 198.90
Johnson & Johnson 152.30
JP Morgan 99.09
Kohl’s 20.71
McDonald’s Corp. 213.76
Merck & Co. 85.54
Microsoft 221.15
Pepsico 138.47
Pfizer 38.05
Principal Financial 43.71
Proctor & Gamble 138.39
Prudential 68.29
Sherwin Williams 676.71
Target 152.71
Tyson Foods 63.45
Texas Instruments 142.45
Union Pacific 194.32
US Bancorp 36.22
US Cellular 36.58
Verizon 59.46
Walt Disney Co. 132.18
Wal-Mart 130.70
Williams Co. 21.05
