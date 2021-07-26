Adv Auto Parts 214.00
Abbott Labs 119.56
ADM 58.51
Alliant Energy 58.60
Ameriprise 250.66
AutoZone, Inc 1,624.83
Boeing 225.89
Bank of America 38.16
BP PLC ADR 24.33
ConAgra Foods 34.24
Caterpillar 211.11
Clorox 185.62
Chevron-Texaco 100.98
Darling Int’l 68.45
Deere & Co. 355.73
Dollar General 230.12
Ennis Bus Forms 19.80
Eaton Corp 155.97
Exelon 46.41
Fastenal 54.35
General Electric 12.94
Goodyear Tire 15.94
Harley Davidson 40.80
Hewlett Packard 28.49
IBM 142.80
International Paper 58.41
Illinois Tool Works 226.82
Johnson & Johnson 171.81
JP Morgan 151.59
Kohl’s 51.39
McDonald’s Corp. 244.15
Merck & Co. 77.22
Microsoft 289.05
Pepsico 157.07
Pfizer 41.76
Principal Financial 62.64
Proctor & Gamble 140.28
Prudential 100.74
Sherwin Williams 285.48
Target 260.86
Tyson Foods 71.25
Texas Instruments 188.26
Union Pacific 220.19
US Bancorp 56.18
US Cellular 37.39
Verizon 55.78
Walt Disney Co. 178.74
Wal-Mart 142.63
Williams Co. 25.59
