Adv Auto Parts 200.56
Abbott Labs 128.29
ADM 60.17
Alliant Energy 62.01
Ameriprise 273.70
AutoZone, Inc 1,517.17
Boeing 220.43
Bank of America 41.02
BP PLC ADR 24.82
ConAgra Foods 33.46
Caterpillar 211.58
Clorox 170.00
Chevron-Texaco 97.68
Darling Int’l 74.50
Deere & Co. 384.22
Dollar General 224.92
Ennis Bus Forms 19.46
Eaton Corp 168.06
Exelon 50.10
Fastenal 56.21
General Electric 106.31
Goodyear Tire 16.19
Harley Davidson 39.43
Hewlett Packard 29.61
IBM 140.04
International Paper 60.33
Illinois Tool Works 231.20
Johnson & Johnson 175.00
JP Morgan 160.51
Kohl’s 57.23
McDonald’s Corp. 239.87
Merck & Co. 77.14
Microsoft 301.15
Pepsico 156.95
Pfizer 46.86
Principal Financial 66.38
Proctor & Gamble 143.95
Prudential 105.07
Sherwin Williams 308.78
Target 245.99
Tyson Foods 78.54
Texas Instruments 189.41
Union Pacific 217.65
US Bancorp 59.46
US Cellular 32.63
Verizon 55.32
Walt Disney Co. 181.89
Wal-Mart 148.64
Williams Co. 25.12
