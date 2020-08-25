Adv Auto Parts 156.06
Abbott Labs 102.47
ADM 44.30
Alliant Energy 54.25
Ameriprise 156.99
AutoZone, Inc 1,201.66
Boeing 174.73
Bank of America 26.00
BP PLC ADR 21.62
ConAgra Foods 38.74
Caterpillar 141.15
Clorox 219.17
ChevronTexaco 86.13
Darling Int’l 32.84
Deere & Co. 205.60
Dollar General 198.66
Ennis Bus Forms 18.23
Eaton Corp 102.82
Exelon 37.13
Fastenal 47.89
General Electric 6.59
Goodyear Tire 9.65
Harley Davidson 28.26
Hewlett Packard 18.44
IBM 124.64
International Paper 36.21
Illinois Tool Works 197.38
Johnson & Johnson 152.06
JP Morgan 100.50
Kohl’s 20.62
McDonald’s Corp. 212.65
Merck & Co. 85.68
Microsoft 216.47
Pepsico 137.30
Pfizer 38.41
Principal Financial 44.31
Proctor & Gamble 139.06
Prudential 69.10
Sherwin Williams 670.29
Target 152.85
Tyson Foods 63.54
Texas Instruments 141.66
Union Pacific 194.90
US Bancorp 36.61
US Cellular 36.39
Verizon 59.42
Walt Disney Co. 129.79
Wal-Mart 130.63
Williams Co. 21.39
