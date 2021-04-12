Adv Auto Parts 187.99
Abbott Labs 120.99
ADM 58.62
Alliant Energy 54.21
Ameriprise 245.64
AutoZone, Inc 1,454.77
Boeing 249.45
Bank of America 40.06
BP PLC ADR 24.62
ConAgra Foods 37.56
Caterpillar 230.98
Clorox 190.78
ChevronTexaco 101.88
Darling Int’l 69.96
Deere & Co. 378.25
Dollar General 209.06
Ennis Bus Forms 20.81
Eaton Corp 141.29
Exelon 44.74
Fastenal 50.71
General Electric 13.59
Goodyear Tire 17.85
Harley Davidson 41.98
Hewlett Packard 32.76
IBM 134.61
International Paper 56.00
Illinois Tool Works 223.64
Johnson & Johnson 162.05
JP Morgan 156.02
Kohl’s 62.62
McDonald’s Corp. 230.96
Merck & Co. 76.26
Microsoft 255.91
Pepsico 143.02
Pfizer 36.99
Principal Financial 62.88
Proctor & Gamble 136.99
Prudential 95.56
Sherwin Williams 257.48
Target 204.98
Tyson Foods 77.66
Texas Instruments 192.43
Union Pacific 223.61
US Bancorp 57.68
US Cellular 36.99
Verizon 57.56
Walt Disney Co. 186.58
Wal-Mart 139.90
Williams Co. 23.46
