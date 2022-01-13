Adv Auto Parts          241.32

Abbott Labs     129.65

ADM          70.90

Ameriprise          327.41

AutoZone, Inc          2048.40

Boeing               223.90

Bank of America           48.76

BP PLC ADR          31.22

ConAgra Foods     34.37

Caterpillar      227.00

Clorox      182.97

ChevronTexaco  126.80

Darling Int’l     66.43

Deere & Co.      380.39

Dollar General     223.06

Walt Disney Co. 175.44

Ennis Bus Forms     19.58

Eaton Corp   171.18

Exelon      56.49

Fastenal   60.75

General Electric 102.46

Goodyear Tire     23.45

Harley Davidson          38.32

Hewlett Packard     17.49

IBM    134.76

International Paper    49.30

Illinois Tool Works    247.01

JP Morgan      62.44

Johnson & Johnson     168.76

Kohl’s        48.71

Alliant Energy   60.64

McDonald’s Corp.       261.41

Merck & Co.     81.32

Microsoft      304.80

Pepsico     174.18

Pfizer     55.54

Principal Financial      76.58

Proctor & Gamble      158.29

Prudential     116.42

Sherwin Williams    317.39

Target      225.83

Tyson Foods    93.21

Texas Instruments    184.15

Union Pacific      247.62

US Bancorp      63.19

US Cellular    31.62

Verizon     53.52

Williams Co.   28.93

Wal-Mart      145.47

Tags

Trending Video