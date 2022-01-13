Adv Auto Parts 241.32
Abbott Labs 129.65
ADM 70.90
Ameriprise 327.41
AutoZone, Inc 2048.40
Boeing 223.90
Bank of America 48.76
BP PLC ADR 31.22
ConAgra Foods 34.37
Caterpillar 227.00
Clorox 182.97
ChevronTexaco 126.80
Darling Int’l 66.43
Deere & Co. 380.39
Dollar General 223.06
Walt Disney Co. 175.44
Ennis Bus Forms 19.58
Eaton Corp 171.18
Exelon 56.49
Fastenal 60.75
General Electric 102.46
Goodyear Tire 23.45
Harley Davidson 38.32
Hewlett Packard 17.49
IBM 134.76
International Paper 49.30
Illinois Tool Works 247.01
JP Morgan 62.44
Johnson & Johnson 168.76
Kohl’s 48.71
Alliant Energy 60.64
McDonald’s Corp. 261.41
Merck & Co. 81.32
Microsoft 304.80
Pepsico 174.18
Pfizer 55.54
Principal Financial 76.58
Proctor & Gamble 158.29
Prudential 116.42
Sherwin Williams 317.39
Target 225.83
Tyson Foods 93.21
Texas Instruments 184.15
Union Pacific 247.62
US Bancorp 63.19
US Cellular 31.62
Verizon 53.52
Williams Co. 28.93
Wal-Mart 145.47
