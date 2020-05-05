Adv Auto Parts 121.07
Abbott Labs 93.00
ADM 34.96
Alliant Energy 48.02
Ameriprise 110.74
AutoZone, Inc. 1,026.03
Boeing 125.30
Bank of America 22.66
BP PLC ADR 23.87
ConAgra Foods 33.41
Caterpillar 108.98
Clorox 203.36
ChevronTexaco 92.91
Darling Int’l 20.53
Deere & Co. 135.20
Dollar General 174.93
Ennis Bus Forms 17.38
Eaton Corp. 80.82
Exelon 35.87
Fastenal 36.63
General Electric 6.20
Goodyear Tire 6.14
Harley Davidson 20.53
Hewlett Packard 14.81
IBM 122.60
International Paper 33.10
Illinois Tool Works 159.86
Johnson & Johnson 149.46
JP Morgan 91.90
Kohl’s 17.08
McDonald’s Corp 179.19
Merck & Co. 77.97
Microsoft 180.76
Pepsico 131.67
Pfizer 38.52
Principal Financial 34.86
Proctor & Gamble 116.01
Prudential 58.58
Sherwin Williams 532.05
Target 111.77
Tyson Foods 57.02
Texas Instruments 111.54
Union Pacific 156.36
US Bancorp 33.56
US Cellular 29.78
Verizon 56.47
Walt Disney Co.. 101.06
Wal-Mart 124.75
Williams Co. 18.99
