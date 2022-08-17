Adv Auto Parts 209.98
Abbott Labs 110.58
ADM 86.35
Ameriprise 288.15
AutoZone, Inc. 2,328.60
Boeing 167.20
Bank of America 36.41
BP PLC ADR 31.29
ConAgra Foods 35.23
Caterpillar 195.93
Clorox 148.64
Chevron Texaco 157.70
Darling Int’l. 75.67
Deere & Co. 364.69
Dollar General 255.54
Walt Disney Co. 122.81
Ennis Business Forms 22.17
Eaton Corp. 151.99
Exelon 46.25
Fastenal 55.70
General Electric 79.92
Goodyear Tire 15.07
Harley Davidson 41.71
Hewlett Packard 14.93
IBM 137.79
International Paper 44.40
Illinois Tool Works 215.97
JP Morgan 57.71
Johnson & Johnson 167.58
Kohl’s 33.95
Alliant Energy 64.26
McDonald’s Corp. 266.82
Merck & Co. 91.04
Microsoft 291.32
Pepisco 180.22
Pfizer 49.27
Principal Financial 78.72
Proctor & Gamble 149.24
Prudential 104.57
Sherwin Williams 251.47
Target 175.34
Tyson Foods 81.09
Texas Instruments 176.71
Union Pacific 240.89
US Bancorp 49.03
US Cellular 30.04
Verizon 45.34
Williams. Co. 34.30
Wal-Mart 139.52
