Adv Auto Parts 126.06
Abbott Labs 89.89
ADM 34.12
Alliant Energy 45.95
Ameriprise 121.98
AutoZone, Inc 1,074.98
Boeing 120.00
Bank of America 21.44
BP PLC ADR 21.82
ConAgra Foods 34.17
Caterpillar 107.92
Clorox 209.83
ChevronTexaco 89.16
Darling Int’l 20.39
Deere & Co. 126.01
Dollar General 182.02
Ennis Bus Forms 16.51
Eaton Corp 73.71
Exelon 35.29
Fastenal 38.92
General Electric 5.49
Goodyear Tire 6.38
Harley Davidson 19.66
Hewlett Packard 14.86
IBM 116.98
International Paper 31.05
Illinois Tool Works 155.68
Johnson & Johnson 150.44
JP Morgan 85.90
Kohl’s 17.54
McDonald’s Corp. 173.81
Merck & Co. 79.78
Microsoft 183.16
Pepsico 135.95
Pfizer 37.76
Principal Financial 33.85
Proctor & Gamble 114.61
Prudential 52.93
Sherwin Williams 568.38
Target 120.94
Tyson Foods 58.21
Texas Instruments 108.24
Union Pacific 151.24
US Bancorp 30.68
US Cellular 28.32
Verizon 54.71
Walt Disney Co. 109.05
Wal-Mart 125.94
Williams Co. 18.76
