Adv Auto Parts 170.04
Abbott Labs 105.78
ADM 86.17
Ameriprise 277.96
AutoZone, Inc. 2,133.01
Boeing 149.26
Bank of America 33.87
BP PLC ADR 32.08
ConAgra Foods 33.35
Caterpillar 184.65
Clorox 141.63
Chevron Texaco 163.27
Darling Int’l. 75.66
Deere & Co. 360.90
Dollar General 241.07
Walt Disney Co. 112.50
Ennis Business Forms 20.29
Eaton Corp. 143.10
Exelon 44.35
Fastenal 47.92
General Electric 70.03
Goodyear Tire 13.26
Harley Davidson 41.09
Hewlett Packard 13.03
IBM 127.69
International Paper 39.68
Illinois Tool Works 198.63
JP Morgan 54.88
Johnson & Johnson 164.66
Kohl’s 28.68
Alliant Energy 61.92
McDonald’s Corp. 255.72
Merck & Co. 86.95
Microsoft 252.22
Pepisco 168.68
Pfizer 46.15
Principal Financial 77.58
Proctor & Gamble 138.51
Prudential 94.08
Sherwin Williams 225.85
Target 165.38
Tyson Foods 72.29
Texas Instruments 165.26
Union Pacific 217.95
US Bancorp 45.10
US Cellular 26.82
Verizon 41.28
Williams. Co. 33.45
Wal-Mart 134.90
