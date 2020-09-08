Adv Auto Parts 151.73
Abbott Labs 102.84
ADM 45.22
Alliant Energy 52.65
Ameriprise 149.51
AutoZone, Inc 1,211.49
Boeing 161.08
Bank of America 25.48
BP PLC ADR 20.15
ConAgra Foods 35.15
Caterpillar 148.52
Clorox 213.00
ChevronTexaco 78.97
Darling Int’l 32.57
Deere & Co. 210.24
Dollar General 192.40
Ennis Bus Forms 17.78
Eaton Corp 100.48
Exelon 36.42
Fastenal 43.71
General Electric 6.14
Goodyear Tire 9.54
Harley Davidson 28.06
Hewlett Packard 19.45
IBM 121.21
International Paper 37.31
Illinois Tool Works 190.89
Johnson & Johnson 147.26
JP Morgan 99.92
Kohl’s 22.38
McDonald’s Corp. 213.58
Merck & Co. 83.33
Microsoft 202.66
Pepsico 135.55
Pfizer 35.93
Principal Financial 42.09
Proctor & Gamble 135.94
Prudential 67.82
Sherwin Williams 669.30
Target 144.00
Tyson Foods 61.57
Texas Instruments 136.04
Union Pacific 188.66
US Bancorp 36.72
US Cellular 34.71
Verizon 59.96
Walt Disney Co. 134.20
Wal-Mart 138.45
Williams Co. 20.48
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.