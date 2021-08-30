Adv Auto Parts          201.14

Abbott Labs     125.94

ADM          60.07

Ameriprise          272.78

AutoZone, Inc           1,555.71

Boeing               217.66

Bank of America           41.66

BP PLC ADR          24.70

ConAgra Foods    32.63

Caterpillar      211.45

Clorox      166.84

ChevronTexaco  98.39

Darling Int’l     75.99

Deere & Co.      381.00

Dollar General     225.36

Walt Disney Co. 179.98

Ennis Bus Forms     19.46

Eaton Corp   170.21

Exelon      49.25

Fastenal    56.13

General Electric 105.19

Goodyear Tire     15.83

Harley Davidson          39.85

Hewlett Packard     15.31

IBM    138.97

International Paper    59.37

Illinois Tool Works    232.81

JP Morgan      62.63

Johnson & Johnson     173.66

Kohl’s        57.80

Alliant Energy   60.89

McDonald’s Corp.       236.59

Merck & Co.     76.50

Microsoft      303.59

Pepsico     156.00

Pfizer     46.76

Principal Financial      67.16

Proctor & Gamble      142.93

Prudential     105.83

Sherwin Williams     305.31

Target      249.36

Tyson Foods   78.18

Texas Instruments    191.43

Union Pacific      219.08

US Bancorp      57.08

US Cellular    31.99

Verizon     54.77

Williams Co.   24.56

Wal-Mart      147.70

