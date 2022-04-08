Adv Auto Parts   225.74

Abbott Labs   123.25

ADM   95.25

Ameriprise   293.04

AutoZone, Inc.   2,190.56

Boeing   175.20

Bank of America   39.67

BP PLC ADR   30.47

ConAgra Foods   34.50

Caterpillar   217.03

Clorox   146.50

Chevron Texaco   169.93

Darling Int'l.   74.51

Deere & Co.  418.30

Dollar General   245.80

Walt Disney Co.   131.87

Ennis Business Forms   18.37

Eaton Corp.   145.18

Exelon   50.13

Fastenal   57.69

General Electric  89.74

Goodyear Tire   12.83

Harley Davidson   37.90

Hewlett Packard 16.10

IBM   127.73

International Paper   46.70

Illinois Tool Works   203.65

JP Morgan   61.80

Johnson & Johnson   182.12

Kohl's   57.81

Alliant Energy   64.82

McDonald's Corp.   251.46

Merck & Co.   87.68

Microsoft   296.97

Pepisco   173.13

Pfizer   55.17

Principal Financial   73.62

Proctor & Gamble   160.10

Prudential   116.71

Sherwin Williams   263.76

Target   241.98

Tyson Foods   92.44

Texas Instruments   174.11

Union Pacific   241.98

US Bancorp   52.25

US Cellular   31.96

Verizon   53.53

Williams. Co.   34.42

Wal-Mart   157.41

Tags

Trending Video