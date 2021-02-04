Adv Auto Parts 158.48
Abbott Labs 119.74
ADM 52.52
Alliant Energy 49.46
Ameriprise 209.31
AutoZone, Inc 1,220.39
Boeing 210.64
Bank of America 32.50
BP PLC ADR 20.99
ConAgra Foods 34.59
Caterpillar 191.65
Clorox 191.65
ChevronTexaco 89.00
Darling Int’l 69.24
Deere & Co. 309.27
Dollar General 195.72
Ennis Bus Forms 19.18
Eaton Corp 120.54
Exelon 43.67
Fastenal 47.12
General Electric 11.45
Goodyear Tire 11.76
Harley Davidson 32.06
Hewlett Packard 25.95
IBM 121.02
International Paper 46.75
Illinois Tool Works 197.06
Johnson & Johnson 161.99
JP Morgan 138.25
Kohl’s 49.33
McDonald’s Corp. 211.03
Merck & Co. 76.03
Microsoft 242.01
Pepsico 139.68
Pfizer 34.89
Principal Financial 52.82
Proctor & Gamble 129.03
Prudential 82.85
Sherwin Williams 710.32
Target 188.62
Tyson Foods 66.26
Texas Instruments 172.00
Union Pacific 204.52
US Bancorp 46.31
US Cellular 32.60
Verizon 55.12
Walt Disney Co. 180.27
Wal-Mart 142.51
Williams Co. 22.02
