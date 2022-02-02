Adv Auto Parts   236.68

Abbott Labs   130.04

ADM   76.69

Ameriprise   313.21

AutoZone, Inc.   2,064.18

Boeing   207.52

Bank of America   46.89

BP PLC ADR   31.96

ConAgra Foods   35.24

Caterpillar   204.94

Clorox   166.99

Chevron Texaco   135.41

Darling Int'l.   63.90

Deere & Co.   374.48

Dollar General   206.69

Walt Disney Co.   142.62

Ennis Business Forms   18.67

Eaton Corp.   161.41

Exelon   42.86

Fastenal   57.26

General Electric   98.04

Goodyear Tire   21.88

Harley Davidson   36.37

Hewlett Packard 17.03

IBM   137.25

International Paper   47.71

Illinois Tool Works   235.97

JP Morgan   61.47

Johnson & Johnson   172.77

Kohl's  57.98

Alliant Energy   59.86

McDonald's Corp.   262.28

Merck & Co.   82.01

Microsoft  313.46

Pepisco   175.47

Pfizer   53.86

Principal Financial   74.02

Proctor & Gamble   162.60

Prudential   114.80

Sherwin Williams   294.32

Target   217.61

Tyson Foods   91.37

Texas Instruments   187.84

Union Pacific   251.26

US Bancorp   59.77

US Cellular   30.74

Verizon   53.80

Williams. Co.   30.68

Wal-Mart   140.85

