Adv Auto Parts 236.68
Abbott Labs 130.04
ADM 76.69
Ameriprise 313.21
AutoZone, Inc. 2,064.18
Boeing 207.52
Bank of America 46.89
BP PLC ADR 31.96
ConAgra Foods 35.24
Caterpillar 204.94
Clorox 166.99
Chevron Texaco 135.41
Darling Int'l. 63.90
Deere & Co. 374.48
Dollar General 206.69
Walt Disney Co. 142.62
Ennis Business Forms 18.67
Eaton Corp. 161.41
Exelon 42.86
Fastenal 57.26
General Electric 98.04
Goodyear Tire 21.88
Harley Davidson 36.37
Hewlett Packard 17.03
IBM 137.25
International Paper 47.71
Illinois Tool Works 235.97
JP Morgan 61.47
Johnson & Johnson 172.77
Kohl's 57.98
Alliant Energy 59.86
McDonald's Corp. 262.28
Merck & Co. 82.01
Microsoft 313.46
Pepisco 175.47
Pfizer 53.86
Principal Financial 74.02
Proctor & Gamble 162.60
Prudential 114.80
Sherwin Williams 294.32
Target 217.61
Tyson Foods 91.37
Texas Instruments 187.84
Union Pacific 251.26
US Bancorp 59.77
US Cellular 30.74
Verizon 53.80
Williams. Co. 30.68
Wal-Mart 140.85
