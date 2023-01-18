Adv Auto Parts 146.98
Abbott Labs 111.51
ADM 85.00
Ameriprise 328.20
AutoZone, Inc. 2,344.93
Boeing 209.41
Bank of America 33.72
BP PLC ADR 35.34
ConAgra Foods 38.45
Caterpillar 252.82
Clorox 143.32
Chevron Texaco 177.23
Darling Int'l. 64.61
Deere & Co. 425.99
Dollar General 226.23
Walt Disney Co. 99.04
Ennis Business Forms 21.09
Eaton Corp. 157.53
Exelon 42.23
Fastenal 47.54
General Electric 79.27
Goodyear Tire 11.60
Harley Davidson 44.35
Hewlett Packard 16.08
IBM 140.41
International Paper 36.91
Illinois Tool Works 227.80
JP Morgan 54.93
Johnson & Johnson 169.76
Kohl's 30.15
Alliant Energy 53.71
McDonald's Corp. 266.04
Merck & Co. 108.79
Microsoft 235.81
Pepisco 171.62
Pfizer 45.00
Principal Financial 87.41
Proctor & Gamble 146.41
Prudential 98.57
Sherwin Williams 244.27
Target 160.83
Tyson Foods 63.87
Texas Instruments 173.76
Union Pacific 209.48
US Bancorp 45.81
US Cellular 21.92
Verizon 39.97
Williams. Co. 31.68
Wal-Mart 140.84
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.