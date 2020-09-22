Adv Auto Parts 150.11
Abbott Labs 104.80
ADM 47.00
Alliant Energy 50.01
Ameriprise 148.69
AutoZone, Inc 1,166.71
Boeing 156.80
Bank of America 23.94
BP PLC ADR 18.48
ConAgra Foods 35.15
Caterpillar 147.15
Clorox 212.38
ChevronTexaco 75.53
Darling Int’l 34.11
Deere & Co. 217.58
Dollar General 208.34
Ennis Bus Forms 17.33
Eaton Corp 99.31
Exelon 35.21
Fastenal 44.79
General Electric 6.25
Goodyear Tire 7.73
Harley Davidson 23.96
Hewlett Packard 18.44
IBM 120.51
International Paper 40.78
Illinois Tool Works 193.09
Johnson & Johnson 144.21
JP Morgan 94.27
Kohl’s 20.82
McDonald’s Corp. 216.41
Merck & Co. 82.94
Microsoft 207.42
Pepsico 132.15
Pfizer 36.25
Principal Financial 38.82
Proctor & Gamble 137.96
Prudential 63.71
Sherwin Williams 696.32
Target 154.08
Tyson Foods 59.39
Texas Instruments 138.65
Union Pacific 197.32
US Bancorp 35.59
US Cellular 30.85
Verizon 59.82
Walt Disney Co. 127.21
Wal-Mart 138.31
Williams Co. 20.81
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.