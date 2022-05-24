Adv Auto Parts 180.23
Abbott Labs 113.77
ADM 87.76
Ameriprise 260.63
AutoZone, Inc. 1,910.22
Boeing 119.40
Bank of America 35.65
BP PLC ADR 32.08
ConAgra Foods 32.88
Caterpillar 205.65
Clorox 141.60
Chevron Texaco 172.74
Darling Int'l. 75.95
Deere & Co. 337.03
Dollar General 195.95
Walt Disney Co. 101.59
Ennis Business Forms 17.60
Eaton Corp. 133.83
Exelon 48.83
Fastenal 51.99
General Electric 74.52
Goodyear Tire 11.36
Harley Davidson 31.62
Hewlett Packard 14.56
IBM 133.80
International Paper 47.19
Illinois Tool Works 203.22
JP Morgan 56.93
Johnson & Johnson 181.40
Kohl's 36.18
Alliant Energy 61.32
McDonald's Corp. 244.52
Merck & Co. 94.64
Microsoft 259.62
Pepisco 167.82
Pfizer 53.41
Principal Financial 70.34
Proctor & Gamble 147.63
Prudential 100.89
Sherwin Williams 257.65
Target 149.95
Tyson Foods 88.75
Texas Instruments 167.86
Union Pacific 217.09
US Bancorp 51.04
US Cellular 30.87
Verizon 50.68
Williams. Co. 36.21
Wal-Mart 124.13
