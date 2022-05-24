Adv Auto Parts  180.23

Abbott Labs   113.77

ADM 87.76

Ameriprise   260.63

AutoZone, Inc.   1,910.22

Boeing   119.40

Bank of America   35.65

BP PLC ADR  32.08

ConAgra Foods   32.88

Caterpillar   205.65

Clorox   141.60

Chevron Texaco   172.74

Darling Int'l.   75.95

Deere & Co.  337.03

Dollar General  195.95

Walt Disney Co.   101.59

Ennis Business Forms  17.60

Eaton Corp.   133.83

Exelon   48.83

Fastenal   51.99

General Electric   74.52

Goodyear Tire  11.36

Harley Davidson   31.62

Hewlett Packard 14.56

IBM   133.80

International Paper   47.19

Illinois Tool Works   203.22

JP Morgan  56.93

Johnson & Johnson   181.40

Kohl's  36.18

Alliant Energy   61.32

McDonald's Corp.   244.52

Merck & Co.   94.64

Microsoft   259.62

Pepisco   167.82

Pfizer  53.41

Principal Financial 70.34

Proctor & Gamble   147.63

Prudential   100.89

Sherwin Williams   257.65

Target  149.95

Tyson Foods  88.75

Texas Instruments   167.86

Union Pacific   217.09

US Bancorp   51.04

US Cellular   30.87

Verizon   50.68

Williams. Co.   36.21

Wal-Mart   124.13

