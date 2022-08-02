Adv Auto Parts 195.02
Abbott Labs 108.64
ADM 82.79
Ameriprise 264.11
AutoZone, Inc. 2,153.92
Boeing 163.28
Bank of America 33.04
BP PLC ADR 29.36
ConAgra Foods 34.12
Caterpillar 183.51
Clorox 143.79
Chevron Texaco 159.14
Darling Int'l. 70.92
Deere & Co. 333.21
Dollar General 250.62
Walt Disney Co. 104.71
Ennis Business Forms 21.66
Eaton Corp. 146.39
Exelon 45.83
Fastenal 51.08
General Electric 74.36
Goodyear Tire 12.48
Harley Davidson 36.68
Hewlett Packard 14.17
IBM 131.81
International Paper 42.34
Illinois Tool Works 204.90
JP Morgan 56.49
Johnson & Johnson 172.92
Kohl's 29.26
Alliant Energy 60.79
McDonald's Corp. 261.05
Merck & Co. 87.61
Microsoft 274.82
Pepisco 175.49
Pfizer 49.69
Principal Financial 66.19
Proctor & Gamble 141.95
Prudential 97.99
Sherwin Williams 243.61
Target 163.48
Tyson Foods 87.51
Texas Instruments 177.22
Union Pacific 222.50
US Bancorp 46.93
US Cellular 29.20
Verizon 45.34
Williams. Co. 32.86
Wal-Mart 132.68
