Adv Auto Parts  195.02

Abbott Labs   108.64

ADM 82.79

Ameriprise   264.11

AutoZone, Inc.   2,153.92

Boeing   163.28

Bank of America   33.04

BP PLC ADR  29.36

ConAgra Foods   34.12

Caterpillar   183.51

Clorox   143.79

Chevron Texaco   159.14

Darling Int'l.   70.92

Deere & Co.  333.21

Dollar General  250.62

Walt Disney Co.  104.71

Ennis Business Forms  21.66

Eaton Corp.   146.39

Exelon   45.83

Fastenal   51.08

General Electric   74.36

Goodyear Tire  12.48

Harley Davidson   36.68

Hewlett Packard 14.17

IBM   131.81

International Paper   42.34

Illinois Tool Works   204.90

JP Morgan  56.49

Johnson & Johnson   172.92

Kohl's 29.26

Alliant Energy   60.79

McDonald's Corp.   261.05

Merck & Co.  87.61

Microsoft   274.82

Pepisco   175.49

Pfizer 49.69

Principal Financial 66.19

Proctor & Gamble   141.95

Prudential   97.99

Sherwin Williams   243.61

Target  163.48

Tyson Foods  87.51

Texas Instruments   177.22

Union Pacific   222.50

US Bancorp   46.93

US Cellular   29.20

Verizon  45.34

Williams. Co.   32.86

Wal-Mart   132.68

Tags

Trending Video