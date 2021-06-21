Adv Auto Parts 198.42
Abbott Labs 111.41
ADM 61.81
Alliant Energy 57.33
Ameriprise 241.31
AutoZone, Inc 1,416.57
Boeing 245.16
Bank of America 39.76
BP PLC ADR 26.93
ConAgra Foods 35.81
Caterpillar 213.28
Clorox 172.88
Chevron-Texaco 106.06
Darling Int’l 63.86
Deere & Co. 337.74
Dollar General 214.11
Ennis Bus Forms 21.29
Eaton Corp 143.12
Exelon 44.71
Fastenal 51.47
General Electric 13.19
Goodyear Tire 17.29
Harley Davidson 45.94
Hewlett Packard 29.19
IBM 146.65
International Paper 61.06
Illinois Tool Works 223.04
Johnson & Johnson 163.89
JP Morgan 150.49
Kohl’s 53.59
McDonald’s Corp. 232.87
Merck & Co. 76.70
Microsoft 262.59
Pepsico 146.57
Pfizer 39.41
Principal Financial 61.62
Proctor & Gamble 133.05
Prudential 100.69
Sherwin Williams 273.15
Target 233.61
Tyson Foods 73.49
Texas Instruments 186.11
Union Pacific 217.38
US Bancorp 56.00
US Cellular 37.29
Verizon 56.37
Walt Disney Co. 173.97
Wal-Mart 136.48
Williams Co. 26.74
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.