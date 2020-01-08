Adv Auto Parts 153.16
Abbott Labs 86.21
ADM 44.61
Alliant Energy 53.92
Ameriprise 167.16
AutoZone, Inc 1147.49
Boeing 331.37
Bank of America 34.97
BP PLC ADR 38.83
ConAgra Foods 31.88
Caterpillar 147.68
Clorox 151.97
ChevronTexaco 117.69
Darling Int’l 28.58
Deere & Co. 175.90
Dollar General 151.51
Ennis Bus Forms 21.95
Eaton Corp 95.13
Exelon 46.01
Fastenal 36.20
General Electric 11.94
Goodyear Tire 14.99
Harley Davidson 36.54
Hewlett Packard 20.94
IBM 135.31
International Paper 43.99
Illinois Tool Works 178.74
Johnson & Johnson 144.96
JP Morgan 136.94
Kohl’s 49.38
McDonald’s Corp. 205.91
Merck & Co. 88.60
Microsoft 160.09
Pepsico 134.70
Pfizer 39.05
Principal Financial 55.59
Proctor & Gamble 122.52
Prudential 93.99
Sherwin Williams 569.28
Target 123.40
Tyson Foods 89.39
Texas Instruments 129.76
Union Pacific 180.02
US Bancorp 59.71
US Cellular 35.24
Verizon 59.71
Walt Disney Co. 145.45
Wal-Mart 116.16
Williams Co. 23.53
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.