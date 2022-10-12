Adv Auto Parts 169.32
Abbott Labs 100.08
ADM 86.03
Ameriprise 263.40
AutoZone,Inc. 2,245.99
Boeing 130.42
Bank of America 29.86
BP PLC ADR 29.95
ConAgra Foods 33.58
Caterpillar 179.50
Clorox 129.12
Chevron Texaco 157.64
Darling Int’l. 74.45
Deere & Co. 361.21
Dollar General 237.68
Walt Disney Co. 93.41
Ennis Business Forms 20.48
Eaton Corp. 135.45
Exelon 35.96
Fastenal 45.67
General Electric 64.74
Goodyear Tire 11.08
Harley Davidson 35.41
Hewlett Packard 12.35
IBM 117.57
International Paper 31.50
Illinois Tool Works 185.15
JP Morgan 50.88
Johnson & Johnson 162.69
Kohl’s 26.41
Alliant Energy 48.06
McDonald’s Corp. 237.06
Merck & Co. 90.42
Microsoft 225.75
Pepisco 169.39
Pfizer 42.03
Principal Financial 76.04
Proctor & Gamble 124.43
Prudential 90.19
Sherwin Williams 201.51
Target 154.16
Tyson Foods 63.78
Texas Instruments 151.55
Union Pacific 192.12
US Bancorp 39.11
US Cellular 26.29
Verizon 35.68
Williams. Co. 29.36
Wal-Mart 131.17
