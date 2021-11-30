Adv Auto Parts 220.62
Abbott Labs 125.61
ADM 62.20
Alliant Energy 54.79
Ameriprise 289.45
AutoZone, Inc 1,816.48
Boeing 197.84
Bank of America 44.48
BP PLC ADR 25.98
ConAgra Foods 30.56
Caterpillar 193.70
Clorox 162.85
Chevron-Texaco 112.95
Darling Int’l 67.52
Deere & Co. 345.28
Dollar General 221.30
Ennis Bus Forms 19.01
Eaton Corp 162.04
Exelon 52.73
Fastenal 59.17
General Electric 94.89
Goodyear Tire 20.11
Harley Davidson 36.65
Hewlett Packard 35.25
IBM 117.11
International Paper 45.55
Illinois Tool Works 232.10
Johnson & Johnson 155.96
JP Morgan 158.81
Kohl’s 51.27
McDonald’s Corp. 244.44
Merck & Co. 74.85
Microsoft 330.59
Pepsico 159.78
Pfizer 53.73
Principal Financial 68.58
Proctor & Gamble 144.59
Prudential 102.24
Sherwin Williams 331.18
Target 243.84
Tyson Foods 78.97
Texas Instruments 192.37
Union Pacific 235.62
US Bancorp 55.30
US Cellular 29.14
Verizon 50.31
Walt Disney Co. 144.90
Wal-Mart 140.62
Williams Co. 26.80
