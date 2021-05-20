Stocks
Adv Auto Parts 196.95
Abbott Labs 117.80
ADM 66.14
Alliant Energy 57.76
Ameriprise 252.87
AutoZone, Inc 1,471.77
Boeing 227.65
Bank of America 41.87
BP PLC ADR 26.52
ConAgra Foods 38.05
Caterpillar 234.99
Clorox 180.99
Chevron-Texaco 103.52
Darling Int’l 65.66
Deere & Co. 355.22
Dollar General 204.71
Ennis Bus Forms 21.01
Eaton Corp 143.63
Exelon 45.74
Fastenal 52.34
General Electric 13.06
Goodyear Tire 18.83
Harley Davidson 48.28
Hewlett Packard 32.09
IBM 143.88
International Paper 62.86
Illinois Tool Works 232.04
Johnson & Johnson 171.07
JP Morgan 160.83
Kohl’s 54.12
McDonald’s Corp. 232.18
Merck & Co. 79.63
Microsoft 246.48
Pepsico 147.23
Pfizer 40.12
Principal Financial 64.96
Proctor & Gamble 138.08
Prudential 105.70
Sherwin Williams 282.59
Target 222.29
Tyson Foods 80.58
Texas Instruments 185.30
Union Pacific 221.95
US Bancorp 59.63
US Cellular 37.35
Verizon 56.79
Walt Disney Co. 171.36
Wal-Mart 142.42
Williams Co. 26.34
