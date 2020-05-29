Stocks
Adv Auto Parts 119.31
Abbott Labs 92.43
ADM 39.25
Alliant Energy 49.43
Ameriprise 140.13
AutoZone, Inc 1,148.45
Boeing 146.28
Bank of America 24.36
BP PLC ADR 23.11
ConAgra Foods 34.30
Caterpillar 119.83
Clorox 205.06
ChevronTexaco 90.91
Darling Int’l 23.23
Deere & Co. 151.90
Dollar General 190.74
Ennis Bus Forms 17.79
Eaton Corp 84.85
Exelon 38.35
Fastenal 41.05
General Electric 6.56
Goodyear Tire 7.63
Harley Davidson 21.14
Hewlett Packard 15.09
IBM 124.11
International Paper 34.16
Illinois Tool Works 172.23
Johnson & Johnson 148.43
JP Morgan 97.51
Kohl’s 19.30
McDonald’s Corp. 186.52
Merck & Co. 80.29
Microsoft 184.10
Pepsico 131.27
Pfizer 38.12
Principal Financial 38.54
Proctor & Gamble 115.49
Prudential 60.69
Sherwin Williams 593.34
Target 121.20
Tyson Foods 61.21
Texas Instruments 118.23
Union Pacific 170.04
US Bancorp 35.60
US Cellular 31.40
Verizon 55.91
Walt Disney Co. 116.74
Wal-Mart 123.48
Williams Co. 20.39
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.