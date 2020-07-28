Adv Auto Parts 146.19
Abbott Labs 99.92
ADM 42.59
Alliant Energy 53.62
Ameriprise 154.11
AutoZone, Inc 1,166.15
Boeing 170.84
Bank of America 24.36
BP PLC ADR 22.82
ConAgra Foods 37.28
Caterpillar 138.03
Clorox 228.55
ChevronTexaco 89.08
Darling Int’l 27.60
Deere & Co. 175.79
Dollar General 190.03
Ennis Bus Forms 17.26
Eaton Corp 93.34
Exelon 37.97
Fastenal 45.37
General Electric 6.89
Goodyear Tire 10.02
Harley Davidson 29.06
Hewlett Packard 16.70
IBM 124.47
International Paper 36.17
Illinois Tool Works 185.12
Johnson & Johnson 146.83
JP Morgan 97.32
Kohl’s 20.28
McDonald’s Corp. 196.24
Merck & Co. 79.70
Microsoft 202.02
Pepsico 137.38
Pfizer 39.03
Principal Financial 43.43
Proctor & Gamble 127.92
Prudential 64.08
Sherwin Williams 633.55
Target 123.31
Tyson Foods 60.74
Texas Instruments 130.13
Union Pacific 174.41
US Bancorp 36.32
US Cellular 30.34
Verizon 57.48
Walt Disney Co. 116.18
Wal-Mart 131.76
Williams Co. 18.87
