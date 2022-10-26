Adv Auto Parts 181.81
Abbott Labs 98.42
ADM 93.59
Ameriprise 292.50
AutoZone, Inc. 2,423.68
Boeing 133.79
Bank of America 35.70
BP PLC ADR 32.31
ConAgra Foods 35.24
Caterpillar 196.96
Clorox 141.47
Chevron Texaco 177.09
Darling Int'l. 77.56
Deere & Co. 391.18
Dollar General 250.58
Walt Disney Co. 104.63
Ennis Business Forms 21.76
Eaton Corp. 145.52
Exelon 37.61
Fastenal 46.67
General Electric 75.46
Goodyear Tire 11.92
Harley Davidson 41.80
Hewlett Packard 13.98
IBM 135.01
International Paper 33.22
Illinois Tool Works 207.56
JP Morgan 53.61
Johnson & Johnson 172.21
Kohl's 30.19
Alliant Energy 50.63
McDonald's Corp. 256.61
Merck & Co. 98.41
Microsoft 231.32
Pepisco 179.07
Pfizer 46.06
Principal Financial 80.88
Proctor & Gamble 131.78
Prudential 101.14
Sherwin Williams 220.88
Target 166.77
Tyson Foods 67.82
Texas Instruments 157.87
Union Pacific 195.78
US Bancorp 42.39
US Cellular 29.74
Verizon 36.43
Williams. Co. 32.15
Wal-Mart 141.14
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.