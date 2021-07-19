Adv Auto Parts 205.65
Abbott Labs 118.89
ADM 57.46
Alliant Energy 58.05
Ameriprise 237.93
AutoZone, Inc 1,587.66
Boeing 206.97
Bank of America 36.94
BP PLC ADR 23.10
ConAgra Foods 35.41
Caterpillar 203.15
Clorox 188.06
Chevron-Texaco 95.93
Darling Int’l 64.01
Deere & Co. 335.34
Dollar General 224.24
Ennis Bus Forms 19.67
Eaton Corp 149.27
Exelon 45.32
Fastenal 53.50
General Electric 12.02
Goodyear Tire 15.12
Harley Davidson 41.92
Hewlett Packard 27.72
IBM 138.18
International Paper 57.75
Illinois Tool Works 224.85
Johnson & Johnson 166.81
JP Morgan 146.98
Kohl’s 47.79
McDonald’s Corp. 229.35
Merck & Co. 77.27
Microsoft 277.01
Pepsico 155.80
Pfizer 40.15
Principal Financial 59.20
Proctor & Gamble 140.51
Prudential 95.81
Sherwin Williams 283.23
Target 251.82
Tyson Foods 71.04
Texas Instruments 186.24
Union Pacific 214.55
US Bancorp 54.74
US Cellular 37.16
Verizon 55.90
Walt Disney Co. 172.90
Wal-Mart 141.27
Williams Co. 24.71
