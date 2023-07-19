Adv Auto Parts 72.44
Abbott Labs 107.28
ADM 81.00
Ameriprise 352.47
AutoZone, Inc. 2,505.89
Boeing 208.60
Bank of America 31.52
BP PLC ADR 36.15
ConAgra Foods 32.57
Caterpillar 262.75
Clorox 154.74
Chevron Texaco 154.69
Darling Int'l. 66.74
Deere & Co. 436.17
Dollar General 166.25
Walt Disney Co. 87.04
Ennis Business Forms 20.63
Eaton Corp. 209.81
Exelon 41.51
Fastenal 57.29
General Electric 109.89
Goodyear Tire 15.78
Harley Davidson 36.74
Hewlett Packard 17.27
IBM 135.48
International Paper 31.56
Illinois Tool Works 254.96
JP Morgan 55.48
Johnson & Johnson 158.74
Kohl's 25.71
Alliant Energy 53.71
McDonald's Corp. 294.13
Merck & Co. 105.95
Microsoft 355.08
Pepisco 186.26
Pfizer 36.44
Principal Financial 82.51
Proctor & Gamble 150.29
Prudential 94.30
Sherwin Williams 268.01
Target 132.70
Tyson Foods 52.27
Texas Instruments 183.67
Union Pacific 214.25
US Bancorp 38.91
US Cellular 17.98
Verizon 33.97
Williams. Co. 33.32
Wal-Mart 154.62
