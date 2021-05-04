Adv Auto Parts 204.15
Abbott Labs 117.54
ADM 65.10
Alliant Energy 56.53
Ameriprise 257.53
AutoZone, Inc 1,477.00
Boeing 233.63
Bank of America 41.00
BP PLC ADR 25.92
ConAgra Foods 37.59
Caterpillar 233.41
Clorox 182.60
ChevronTexaco 106.11
Darling Int’l 71.93
Deere & Co. 379.58
Dollar General 216.24
Ennis Bus Forms 21.20
Eaton Corp 144.67
Exelon 44.78
Fastenal 53.29
General Electric 13.12
Goodyear Tire 18.28
Harley Davidson 47.89
Hewlett Packard 33.96
IBM 145.75
International Paper 60.38
Illinois Tool Works 235.98
Johnson & Johnson 167.77
JP Morgan 155.48
Kohl’s 60.96
McDonald’s Corp. 233.86
Merck & Co. 75.99
Microsoft 247.79
Pepsico 143.96
Pfizer 39.95
Principal Financial 64.66
Proctor & Gamble 134.54
Prudential 101.67
Sherwin Williams 283.50
Target 211.61
Tyson Foods 77.78
Texas Instruments 179.03
Union Pacific 225.67
US Bancorp 60.60
US Cellular 35.38
Verizon 58.60
Walt Disney Co. 184.25
Wal-Mart 140.72
Williams Co. 24.58
