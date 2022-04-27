Adv Auto Parts 224.88
Abbott Labs 116.72
ADM 93.92
Ameriprise 266.21
AutoZone, Inc. 2,181.34
Boeing 154.46
Bank of America 36.25
BP PLC ADR 28.60
ConAgra Foods 35.63
Caterpillar 213.96
Clorox 147.71
Chevron Texaco 156.24
Darling Int'l. 76.79
Deere & Co. 385.53
Dollar General 243.50
Walt Disney Co. 115.21
Ennis Business Forms 17.38
Eaton Corp. 145.71
Exelon 47.79
Fastenal 55.74
General Electric 78.21
Goodyear Tire 13.12
Harley Davidson 36.32
Hewlett Packard 15.38
IBM 135.06
International Paper 47.36
Illinois Tool Works 198.31
JP Morgan 59.48
Johnson & Johnson 182.10
Kohl's 58.51
Alliant Energy 60.82
McDonald's Corp. 247.14
Merck & Co. 84.41
Microsoft 283.22
Pepisco 174.85
Pfizer 49.74
Principal Financial 69.92
Proctor & Gamble 159.36
Prudential 110.79
Sherwin Williams 279.38
Target 230.97
Tyson Foods 93.62
Texas Instruments 169.39
Union Pacific 236.79
US Bancorp 49.64
US Cellular 29.54
Verizon 48.46
Williams. Co. 34.32
Wal-Mart 154.24
