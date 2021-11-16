Adv Auto Parts 235.69
Abbott Labs 130.89
ADM 66.40
Alliant Energy 55.99
Ameriprise 308.68
AutoZone, Inc 1,911.28
Boeing 225.80
Bank of America 47.08
BP PLC ADR 27.67
ConAgra Foods 31.99
Caterpillar 205.43
Clorox 169.91
Chevron-Texaco 117.28
Darling Int’l 75.81
Deere & Co. 362.01
Dollar General 230.33
Ennis Bus Forms 19.85
Eaton Corp 173.80
Exelon 54.25
Fastenal 61.35
General Electric 103.35
Goodyear Tire 23.11
Harley Davidson 38.74
Hewlett Packard 31.21
IBM 118.46
International Paper 49.27
Illinois Tool Works 242.07
Johnson & Johnson 162.67
JP Morgan 165.36
Kohl’s 58.28
McDonald’s Corp. 252.46
Merck & Co. 84.11
Microsoft 339.51
Pepsico 163.31
Pfizer 49.60
Principal Financial 72.11
Proctor & Gamble 147.19
Prudential 111.29
Sherwin Williams 338.64
Target 266.39
Tyson Foods 83.58
Texas Instruments 188.52
Union Pacific 241.48
US Bancorp 60.52
US Cellular 31.60
Verizon 52.06
Walt Disney Co. 158.83
Wal-Mart 143.17
Williams Co. 28.22
