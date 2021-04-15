Adv Auto Parts 189.46
Abbott Labs 123.94
ADM 58.67
Alliant Energy 55.68
Ameriprise 247.52
AutoZone, Inc 1,467.44
Boeing 251.11
Bank of America 38.74
BP PLC ADR 25.20
ConAgra Foods 37.58
Caterpillar 232.52
Clorox 191.77
ChevronTexaco 103.42
Darling Int’l 71.93
Deere & Co. 382.14
Dollar General 215.75
Ennis Bus Forms 20.64
Eaton Corp 140.80
Exelon 45.77
Fastenal 50.39
General Electric 13.55
Goodyear Tire 17.90
Harley Davidson 40.44
Hewlett Packard 33.62
IBM 132.58
International Paper 56.67
Illinois Tool Works 221.25
Johnson & Johnson 160.39
JP Morgan 152.17
Kohl’s 59.25
McDonald’s Corp. 231.28
Merck & Co. 76.66
Microsoft 259.50
Pepsico 142.31
Pfizer 37.60
Principal Financial 63.15
Proctor & Gamble 137.24
Prudential 97.30
Sherwin Williams 257.14
Target 205.76
Tyson Foods 78.30
Texas Instruments 193.17
Union Pacific 223.10
US Bancorp 56.33
US Cellular 36.56
Verizon 57.70
Walt Disney Co. 185.93
Wal-Mart 140.16
Williams Co. 23.84
