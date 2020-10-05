Adv Auto Parts 155.91
Abbott Labs 108.52
ADM 47.78
Alliant Energy 53.31
Ameriprise 162.70
AutoZone, Inc 1,177.36
Boeing 171.20
Bank of America 24.63
BP PLC ADR 17.18
ConAgra Foods 37.10
Caterpillar 153.52
Clorox 209.24
ChevronTexaco 72.70
Darling Int’l 37.95
Deere & Co. 226.91
Dollar General 213.35
Ennis Bus Forms 17.78
Eaton Corp 105.10
Exelon 36.79
Fastenal 45.83
General Electric 6.41
Goodyear Tire 8.86
Harley Davidson 26.98
Hewlett Packard 19.32
IBM 121.99
International Paper 41.44
Illinois Tool Works 197.79
Johnson & Johnson 148.17
JP Morgan 99.03
Kohl’s 20.43
McDonald’s Corp. 226.12
Merck & Co. 81.24
Microsoft 210.38
Pepsico 137.93
Pfizer 36.75
Principal Financial 41.88
Proctor & Gamble 139.31
Prudential 65.73
Sherwin Williams 690.07
Target 161.44
Tyson Foods 58.99
Texas Instruments 144.08
Union Pacific 201.43
US Bancorp 37.74
US Cellular 29.64
Verizon 59.66
Walt Disney Co. 123.41
Wal-Mart 141.80
Williams Co. 19.55
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.