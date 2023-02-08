Adv Auto Parts  148.82

Abbott Labs   110.12

ADM  81.60

Ameriprise   352.70

AutoZone, Inc.   2,424.36

Boeing   213.50

Bank of America   36.50

BP PLC ADR  38.65

ConAgra Foods   36.29

Caterpillar 248.87

Clorox   150.93

Chevron Texaco   170.00

Darling Int'l.   65.47

Deere & Co.  407.69

Dollar General  227.64

Walt Disney Co.   111.78

Ennis Business Forms  21.17

Eaton Corp.   168.88

Exelon   40.24

Fastenal   52.67

General Electric   81.96

Goodyear Tire  11.11

Harley Davidson   49.19

Hewlett Packard 16.01

IBM   135.98

International Paper   39.44

Illinois Tool Works   236.74

JP Morgan  54.621

Johnson & Johnson   163.61

Kohl's 33.14

Alliant Energy   52.62

McDonald's Corp.   262.82

Merck & Co. 106.64

Microsoft   266.73

Pepisco   171.16

Pfizer 43.98

Principal Financial 91.13

Proctor & Gamble   138.57

Prudential   104.34

Sherwin Williams   235.51

Target  171.79

Tyson Foods  59.98

Texas Instruments   176.50

Union Pacific   207.14

US Bancorp   49.07

US Cellular   24.41

Verizon  40.52

Williams. Co.   31.81

Wal-Mart   140.22

