Adv Auto Parts 148.82
Abbott Labs 110.12
ADM 81.60
Ameriprise 352.70
AutoZone, Inc. 2,424.36
Boeing 213.50
Bank of America 36.50
BP PLC ADR 38.65
ConAgra Foods 36.29
Caterpillar 248.87
Clorox 150.93
Chevron Texaco 170.00
Darling Int'l. 65.47
Deere & Co. 407.69
Dollar General 227.64
Walt Disney Co. 111.78
Ennis Business Forms 21.17
Eaton Corp. 168.88
Exelon 40.24
Fastenal 52.67
General Electric 81.96
Goodyear Tire 11.11
Harley Davidson 49.19
Hewlett Packard 16.01
IBM 135.98
International Paper 39.44
Illinois Tool Works 236.74
JP Morgan 54.621
Johnson & Johnson 163.61
Kohl's 33.14
Alliant Energy 52.62
McDonald's Corp. 262.82
Merck & Co. 106.64
Microsoft 266.73
Pepisco 171.16
Pfizer 43.98
Principal Financial 91.13
Proctor & Gamble 138.57
Prudential 104.34
Sherwin Williams 235.51
Target 171.79
Tyson Foods 59.98
Texas Instruments 176.50
Union Pacific 207.14
US Bancorp 49.07
US Cellular 24.41
Verizon 40.52
Williams. Co. 31.81
Wal-Mart 140.22
