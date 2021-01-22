Adv Auto Parts 163.76
Abbott Labs 112.84
ADM 52.82
Alliant Energy 49.41
Ameriprise 211.79
AutoZone, Inc 1,1227.16
Boeing 205.84
Bank of America 31.55
BP PLC ADR 23.87
ConAgra Foods 34.38
Caterpillar 191.94
Clorox 202.35
ChevronTexaco 91.73
Darling Int’l 66.78
Deere & Co. 305.17
Dollar General 206.21
Ennis Bus Forms 18.70
Eaton Corp 124.43
Exelon 42.54
Fastenal 47.72
General Electric 11.11
Goodyear Tire 11.45
Harley Davidson 41.35
Hewlett Packard 25.27
IBM 118.61
International Paper 51.63
Illinois Tool Works 203.46
Johnson & Johnson 163.55
JP Morgan 133.79
Kohl’s 45.18
McDonald’s Corp. 213.38
Merck & Co. 80.98
Microsoft 225.95
Pepsico 138.59
Pfizer 36.55
Principal Financial 53.46
Proctor & Gamble 130.00
Prudential 82.62
Sherwin Williams 732.17
Target 191.91
Tyson Foods 66.52
Texas Instruments 172.81
Union Pacific 207.13
US Bancorp 45.86
US Cellular 33.83
Verizon 57.47
Walt Disney Co. 172.78
Wal-Mart 146.33
Williams Co. 21.60
