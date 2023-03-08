Adv Auto Parts 132.21
Abbott Labs 99.40
ADM 79.91
Ameriprise 336.97
AutoZone, Inc. 2,459.57
Boeing 207.20
Bank of America 32.56
BP PLC ADR 39.66
ConAgra Foods 35.90
Caterpillar 248.72
Clorox 151.21
Chevron Texaco 162.99
Darling Int'l. 62.06
Deere & Co. 424.29
Dollar General 217.66
Walt Disney Co. 99.30
Ennis Business Forms 21.39
Eaton Corp. 177.21
Exelon 41.25
Fastenal 52.95
General Electric 86.98
Goodyear Tire 11.56
Harley Davidson 43.48
Hewlett Packard 15.10
IBM 128.05
International Paper 36.82
Illinois Tool Works 237.13
JP Morgan 53.50
Johnson & Johnson 152.96
Kohl's 27.05
Alliant Energy 51.57
McDonald's Corp. 265.33
Merck & Co. 108.28
Microsoft 253.70
Pepisco 173.11
Pfizer 40.12
Principal Financial 83.23
Proctor & Gamble 137.58
Prudential 94.73
Sherwin Williams 220.03
Target 163.51
Tyson Foods 58.51
Texas Instruments 176.22
Union Pacific 203.57
US Bancorp 45.49
US Cellular 22.70
Verizon 37.53
Williams. Co. 30.37
Wal-Mart 138.10
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.