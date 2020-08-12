Adv Auto Parts 154.39
Abbott Labs 100.66
ADM 44.44
Alliant Energy 53.93
Ameriprise 161.18
AutoZone, Inc 1,188.59
Boeing 175.44
Bank of America 26.73
BP PLC ADR 24.26
ConAgra Foods 37.85
Caterpillar 142.60
Clorox 226.98
ChevronTexaco 90.71
Darling Int’l 33.05
Deere & Co. 192.31
Dollar General 196.80
Ennis Bus Forms 18.43
Eaton Corp 102.52
Exelon 38.71
Fastenal 48.14
General Electric 6.72
Goodyear Tire 9.84
Harley Davidson 27.19
Hewlett Packard 18.80
IBM 126.70
International Paper 36.72
Illinois Tool Works 198.46
Johnson & Johnson 149.65
JP Morgan 102.93
Kohl’s 23.43
McDonald’s Corp. 205.99
Merck & Co. 82.74
Microsoft 200.19
Pepsico 137.80
Pfizer 38.34
Principal Financial 45.43
Proctor & Gamble 135.47
Prudential 69.94
Sherwin Williams 671.85
Target 134.61
Tyson Foods 65.71
Texas Instruments 138.64
Union Pacific 191.93
US Bancorp 37.81
US Cellular 35.78
Verizon 58.60
Walt Disney Co. 131.75
Wal-Mart 131.87
Williams Co. 21.61
