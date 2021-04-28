Adv Auto Parts 197.63
Abbott Labs 121.45
ADM 63.10
Alliant Energy 55.30
Ameriprise 256.62
AutoZone, Inc 1,460.00
Boeing 235.46
Bank of America 40.03
BP PLC ADR 25.64
ConAgra Foods 36.99
Caterpillar 232.30
Clorox 185.07
ChevronTexaco 105.22
Darling Int’l 72.12
Deere & Co. 379.80
Dollar General 212.08
Ennis Bus Forms 20.60
Eaton Corp 144.53
Exelon 44.61
Fastenal 51.69
General Electric 13.20
Goodyear Tire 18.08
Harley Davidson 49.92
Hewlett Packard 34.32
IBM 143.00
International Paper 57.66
Illinois Tool Works 230.00
Johnson & Johnson 161.98
JP Morgan 152.23
Kohl’s 60.56
McDonald’s Corp. 232.41
Merck & Co. 77.09
Microsoft 254.56
Pepsico 141.83
Pfizer 38.81
Principal Financial 63.69
Proctor & Gamble 131.40
Prudential 99.81
Sherwin Williams 268.96
Target 204.46
Tyson Foods 77.33
Texas Instruments 181.82
Union Pacific 226.19
US Bancorp 58.97
US Cellular 34.70
Verizon 56.43
Walt Disney Co. 183.39
Wal-Mart 137.89
Williams Co. 24.43
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.