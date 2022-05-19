Adv Auto Parts 196.17
Abbott Labs 112.55
ADM 83.86
Ameriprise 253.90
AutoZone, Inc. 1,891.39
Boeing 127.14
Bank of America 34.45
BP PLC ADR 31.03
ConAgra Foods 31.74
Caterpillar 206.67
Clorox 138.15
Chevron Texaco 166.86
Darling Int'l. 78.47
Deere & Co. 364.62
Dollar General 201.38
Walt Disney Co. 103.14
Ennis Business Forms 17.38
Eaton Corp. 136.07
Exelon 47.35
Fastenal 51.34
General Electric 75.74
Goodyear Tire 11.68
Harley Davidson 32.43
Hewlett Packard 15.04
IBM 129.66
International Paper 47.82
Illinois Tool Works 200.80
JP Morgan 55.68
Johnson & Johnson 173.94
Kohl's 45.04
Alliant Energy 58.50
McDonald's Corp. 229.01
Merck & Co. 92.09
Microsoft 253.14
Pepisco 161.20
Pfizer 50.65
Principal Financial 69.75
Proctor & Gamble 141.70
Prudential 99.62
Sherwin Williams 259.88
Target 153.43
Tyson Foods 84.07
Texas Instruments 167.62
Union Pacific 216.42
US Bancorp 49.24
US Cellular 29.39
Verizon 49.11
Williams. Co. 35.04
Wal-Mart 119.07
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.