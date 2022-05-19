Adv Auto Parts   196.17

Abbott Labs   112.55

ADM 83.86

Ameriprise   253.90

AutoZone, Inc.   1,891.39

Boeing   127.14

Bank of America   34.45

BP PLC ADR  31.03

ConAgra Foods   31.74

Caterpillar   206.67

Clorox   138.15

Chevron Texaco   166.86

Darling Int'l.   78.47

Deere & Co.  364.62

Dollar General   201.38

Walt Disney Co.   103.14

Ennis Business Forms  17.38

Eaton Corp.   136.07

Exelon   47.35

Fastenal   51.34

General Electric   75.74

Goodyear Tire  11.68

Harley Davidson   32.43

Hewlett Packard 15.04

IBM   129.66

International Paper   47.82

Illinois Tool Works   200.80

JP Morgan  55.68

Johnson & Johnson   173.94

Kohl's  45.04

Alliant Energy   58.50

McDonald's Corp.   229.01

Merck & Co.   92.09

Microsoft   253.14

Pepisco   161.20

Pfizer  50.65

Principal Financial 69.75

Proctor & Gamble   141.70

Prudential  99.62

Sherwin Williams   259.88

Target   153.43

Tyson Foods   84.07

Texas Instruments   167.62

Union Pacific   216.42

US Bancorp   49.24

US Cellular   29.39

Verizon   49.11

Williams. Co.   35.04

Wal-Mart   119.07

