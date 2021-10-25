Adv Auto Parts 230.32
Abbott Labs 126.78
ADM 66.60
Alliant Energy 56.50
Ameriprise 298.05
AutoZone, Inc 1,820.90
Boeing 212.90
Bank of America 47.50
BP PLC ADR 29.72
ConAgra Foods 32.89
Caterpillar 202.26
Clorox 161.70
Chevron-Texaco 113.75
Darling Int’l 79.72
Deere & Co. 352.72
Dollar General 212.48
Ennis Bus Forms 19.00
Eaton Corp 162.46
Exelon 51.56
Fastenal 56.10
General Electric 105.25
Goodyear Tire 20.72
Harley Davidson 36.96
Hewlett Packard 30.61
IBM 127.66
International Paper 53.00
Illinois Tool Works 225.40
Johnson & Johnson 164.03
JP Morgan 170.95
Kohl’s 49.11
McDonald’s Corp. 237.23
Merck & Co. 81.65
Microsoft 307.88
Pepsico 159.20
Pfizer 43.14
Principal Financial 69.60
Proctor & Gamble 140.79
Prudential 113.71
Sherwin Williams 309.65
Target 260.21
Tyson Foods 83.28
Texas Instruments 200.13
Union Pacific 240.13
US Bancorp 62.49
US Cellular 31.88
Verizon 52.51
Walt Disney Co. 172.15
Wal-Mart 150.06
Williams Co. 28.80
