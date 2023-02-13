Adv Auto Parts 152.19
Abbott Labs 108.52
ADM 81.90
Ameriprise 355.33
AutoZone, Inc. 2,543.51
Boeing 215.65
Bank of America 35.65
BP PLC ADR 40.61
ConAgra Foods 36.78
Caterpillar 248.15
Clorox 152.89
Chevron Texaco 171.01
Darling Int’l. 67.33
Deere & Co. 415.33
Dollar General 233.51
Walt Disney Co. 107.66
Ennis Business Forms 21.41
Eaton Corp. 174.21
Exelon 41.19
Fastenal 53.03
General Electric 82.68
Goodyear Tire 11.21
Harley Davidson 48.49
Hewlett Packard 16.66
IBM 137.35
International Paper 39.19
Illinois Tool Works 239.47
JP Morgan 55.07
Johnson & Johnson 162.75
Kohl’s 32.96
Alliant Energy 53.79
McDonald’s Corp. 266.20
Merck & Co. 109.55
Microsoft 271.32
Pepisco 177.77
Pfizer 43.99
Principal Financial 93.00
Proctor & Gamble 140.07
Prudential 104.43
Sherwin Williams 233.08
Target 173.32
Tyson Foods 60.96
Texas Instruments 176.71
Union Pacific 206.05
US Bancorp 49.09
US Cellular 21.87
Verizon 40.32
Williams. Co. 31.81
Wal-Mart 145.91
