Adv Auto Parts 69.64
Abbott Labs 108.62
ADM 84.79
Ameriprise 347.76
AutoZone, Inc. 2,433.89
Boeing 231.38
Bank of America 31.19
BP PLC ADR 36.03
ConAgra Foods 32.85
Caterpillar 287.56
Clorox 152.51
Chevron Texaco 159.73
Darling Int'l. 69.01
Deere & Co. 430.53
Dollar General 167.88
Walt Disney Co. 86.30
Ennis Business Forms 21.84
Eaton Corp. 218.86
Exelon 41.50
Fastenal 57.87
General Electric 111.97
Goodyear Tire 15.76
Harley Davidson 37.96
Hewlett Packard 17.24
IBM 144.18
International Paper 36.58
Illinois Tool Works 249.86
JP Morgan 55.37
Johnson & Johnson 169.91
Kohl's 28.39
Alliant Energy 53.28
McDonald's Corp. 289.62
Merck & Co. 105.70
Microsoft 327.50
Pepisco 188.31
Pfizer 35.35
Principal Financial 78.44
Proctor & Gamble 156.58
Prudential 95.31
Sherwin Williams 277.68
Target 133.54
Tyson Foods 55.41
Texas Instruments 172.44
Union Pacific 230.18
US Bancorp 38.43
US Cellular 17.37
Verizon 33.32
Williams. Co. 33.68
Wal-Mart 159.22
