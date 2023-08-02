Adv Auto Parts  69.64

Abbott Labs   108.62

ADM  84.79

Ameriprise   347.76

AutoZone, Inc.   2,433.89

Boeing   231.38

Bank of America   31.19

BP PLC ADR  36.03

ConAgra Foods   32.85

Caterpillar 287.56

Clorox   152.51

Chevron Texaco   159.73

Darling Int'l.   69.01

Deere & Co.  430.53

Dollar General  167.88

Walt Disney Co.   86.30

Ennis Business Forms  21.84

Eaton Corp.   218.86

Exelon   41.50

Fastenal   57.87

General Electric  111.97

Goodyear Tire  15.76

Harley Davidson   37.96

Hewlett Packard 17.24

IBM   144.18

International Paper   36.58

Illinois Tool Works   249.86

JP Morgan  55.37

Johnson & Johnson   169.91

Kohl's 28.39

Alliant Energy   53.28

McDonald's Corp.   289.62

Merck & Co. 105.70

Microsoft   327.50

Pepisco   188.31

Pfizer 35.35

Principal Financial 78.44

Proctor & Gamble   156.58

Prudential   95.31

Sherwin Williams   277.68

Target  133.54

Tyson Foods 55.41

Texas Instruments   172.44

Union Pacific   230.18

US Bancorp   38.43

US Cellular   17.37

Verizon  33.32

Williams. Co.   33.68

Wal-Mart   159.22

Tags

Trending Video