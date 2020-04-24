Adv Auto Parts 113.33
Abbott Labs 93.86
ADM 35.76
Alliant Energy 50.09
Ameriprise 104.35
AutoZone, Inc 1,012.58
Boeing 137.61
Bank of America 21.86
BP PLC ADR 23.39
ConAgra Foods 33.98
Caterpillar 112.81
Clorox 189.91
ChevronTexaco 86.62
Darling Int’l 19.06
Deere & Co. 137.15
Dollar General 176.47
Ennis Bus Forms 17.01
Eaton Corp 78.21
Exelon 36.32
Fastenal 34.92
General Electric 6.52
Goodyear Tire 6.64
Harley Davidson 18.54
Hewlett Packard 14.61
IBM 121.40
International Paper 30.54
Illinois Tool Works 155.32
Johnson & Johnson 155.75
JP Morgan 89.31
Kohl’s 16.12
McDonald’s Corp. 182.04
Merck & Co. 80.88
Microsoft 171.42
Pepsico 130.26
Pfizer 36.70
Principal Financial 29.47
Proctor & Gamble 119.40
Prudential 53.27
Sherwin Williams 499.61
Target 103.87
Tyson Foods 60.92
Texas Instruments 110.46
Union Pacific 152.11
US Bancorp 33.38
US Cellular 31.51
Verizon 57.70
Walt Disney Co. 100.90
Wal-Mart 128.54
Williams Co. 17.50
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.