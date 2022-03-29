Adv Auto Parts 215.45
Abbott Labs 120.19
ADM 87.841
Ameriprise 312.22
AutoZone, Inc. 2,077.73
Boeing 193.80
Bank of America 43.44
BP PLC ADR 29.61
ConAgra Foods 33.40
Caterpillar 221.04
Clorox 139.69
Chevron Texaco 164.32
Darling Int'l. 80.20
Deere & Co. 412.92
Dollar General 228.52
Walt Disney Co. 142.38
Ennis Business Forms 19.03
Eaton Corp. 157.53
Exelon 46.99
Fastenal 58.98
General Electric 94.65
Goodyear Tire 14.84
Harley Davidson 40.30
Hewlett Packard 17.56
IBM 131.94
International Paper 46.69
Illinois Tool Works 218.57
JP Morgan 61.57
Johnson & Johnson 177.74
Kohl's 62.09
Alliant Energy 62.20
McDonald's Corp. 248.17
Merck & Co. 81.57
Microsoft 315.41
Pepisco 168.19
Pfizer 52.74
Principal Financial 74.59
Proctor & Gamble 155.46
Prudential 120.86
Sherwin Williams 259.35
Target 222.93
Tyson Foods 88.82
Texas Instruments 191.01
Union Pacific 276.31
US Bancorp 56.87
US Cellular 30.58
Verizon 51.25
Williams. Co. 33.44
Wal-Mart 147.23
