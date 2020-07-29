Adv Auto Parts 148.30
Abbott Labs 102.54
ADM 42.97
Alliant Energy 54.01
Ameriprise 157.04
AutoZone, Inc 1,179.17
Boeing 165.95
Bank of America 25.27
BP PLC ADR 23.22
ConAgra Foods 37.64
Caterpillar 140.57
Clorox 231.00
ChevronTexaco 90.05
Darling Int’l 28.50
Deere & Co. 180.32
Dollar General 191.45
Ennis Bus Forms 17.62
Eaton Corp 96.88
Exelon 38.56
Fastenal 46.55
General Electric 6.59
Goodyear Tire 10.22
Harley Davidson 28.23
Hewlett Packard 17.08
IBM 125.32
International Paper 36.76
Illinois Tool Works 187.47
Johnson & Johnson 146.53
JP Morgan 99.70
Kohl’s 20.10
McDonald’s Corp. 196.32
Merck & Co. 79.34
Microsoft 204.06
Pepsico 137.93
Pfizer 39.27
Principal Financial 43.88
Proctor & Gamble 128.48
Prudential 65.47
Sherwin Williams 647.48
Target 123.69
Tyson Foods 62.00
Texas Instruments 131.64
Union Pacific 177.95
US Bancorp 37.72
US Cellular 30.36
Verizon 57.45
Walt Disney Co. 115.66
Wal-Mart 130.73
Williams Co. 19.77
