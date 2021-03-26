Adv Auto Parts 187.32
Abbott Labs 122.07
ADM 57.91
Alliant Energy 53.97
Ameriprise 232.58
AutoZone, Inc 1,413.73
Boeing 244.87
Bank of America 38.68
BP PLC ADR 25.23
ConAgra Foods 38.50
Caterpillar 229.50
Clorox 190.25
ChevronTexaco 107.48
Darling Int’l 73.94
Deere & Co. 372.29
Dollar General 203.08
Ennis Bus Forms 21.19
Eaton Corp 138.69
Exelon 43.53
Fastenal 50.56
General Electric 12.99
Goodyear Tire 17.12
Harley Davidson 36.40
Hewlett Packard 31.66
IBM 136.38
International Paper 55.11
Illinois Tool Works 227.61
Johnson & Johnson 164.93
JP Morgan 155.09
Kohl’s 58.98
McDonald’s Corp. 225.21
Merck & Co. 77.39
Microsoft 236.48
Pepsico 142.70
Pfizer 36.25
Principal Financial 60.63
Proctor & Gamble 135.45
Prudential 91.98
Sherwin Williams 759.02
Target 200.95
Tyson Foods 75.98
Texas Instruments 188.20
Union Pacific 222.92
US Bancorp 56.21
US Cellular 35.33
Verizon 58.18
Walt Disney Co. 185.92
Wal-Mart 135.13
Williams Co. 24.56
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.