Adv Auto Parts 199.05
Abbott Labs 106.01
ADM 88.05
Ameriprise 277.34
AutoZone, Inc. 2,291.49
Boeing 160.07
Bank of America 34.41
BP PLC ADR 32.55
ConAgra Foods 35.19
Caterpillar 197.21
Clorox 148.10
Chevron Texaco 161.99
Darling Int'l. 74.83
Deere & Co. 374.88
Dollar General 247.60
Walt Disney Co. 114.86
Ennis Business Forms 22.13
Eaton Corp. 146.31
Exelon 45.07
Fastenal 52.79
General Electric 76.10
Goodyear Tire 14.15
Harley Davidson 40.72
Hewlett Packard 14.41
IBM 134.74
International Paper 42.78
Illinois Tool Works 205.40
JP Morgan 57.17
Johnson & Johnson 166.13
Kohl's 28.83
Alliant Energy 62.80
McDonald's Corp. 260.54
Merck & Co. 90.20
Microsoft 276.44
Pepisco 178.37
Pfizer 48.01
Principal Financial 76.10
Proctor & Gamble 146.45
Prudential 99.33
Sherwin Williams 238.08
Target 161.97
Tyson Foods 79.83
Texas Instruments 172.52
Union Pacific 237.64
US Bancorp 47.41
US Cellular 29.55
Verizon 43.47
Williams. Co. 35.12
Wal-Mart 134.00
