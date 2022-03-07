Adv Auto Parts 201.35
Abbott Labs 118.86
ADM 83.97
Ameriprise 264.92
AutoZone, Inc. 1,860.30
Boeing 169.17
Bank of America 38.34
BP PLC ADR 28.50
ConAgra Foods 33.70
Caterpillar 196.70
Clorox 145.49
Chevron Texaco 162.04
Darling Int'l. 62.32
Deere & Co. 369.00
Dollar General 203.72
Walt Disney Co. 133.50
Ennis Business Forms 18.55
Eaton Corp. 145.79
Exelon 43.83
Fastenal 54.10
General Electric 85.38
Goodyear Tire 11.82
Harley Davidson 36.61
Hewlett Packard 15.77
IBM 126.07
International Paper 40.98
Illinois Tool Works 206.53
JP Morgan 58.75
Johnson & Johnson 172.21
Kohl's 51.15
Alliant Energy 60.76
McDonald's Corp. 224.33
Merck & Co. 77.73
Microsoft 278.91
Pepisco 162.45
Pfizer 47.98
Principal Financial 64.37
Proctor & Gamble 152.84
Prudential 102.05
Sherwin Williams 242.95
Target 211.04
Tyson Foods 92.56
Texas Instruments 164.89
Union Pacific 261.46
US Bancorp 53.10
US Cellular 29.30
Verizon 54.68
Williams. Co. 33.40
Wal-Mart 141.67
